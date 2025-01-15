The Tragedy of Jonathan

Read to start

I’m going to start with an assumption that everyone here has at least heard of William Shakespeare. That should be a pretty safe assumption, he’s only the best known playwright in the history of the English language, and frankly, easily among the most widely read and studied authors in any language. Shakespeare’s plays generally fall into one of three categories – histories, comedies, or tragedies. This of course is not a lecture about a playwright who lived four hundred years ago, this a sermon about people who lived three thousand years ago. But when I was in university, studying English literature, I looked at the account of Saul as we see in the book of 1 Samuel and found him to be highly reminiscent of the archetype of a tragic figure, such as you might find one of Shakespeare’s plays, a character like Hamlet, Othello, or Macbeth.

Saul is a fascinating character, and one that is well worth examining in detail. We can definitely learn from his successes and from his mistakes. But it’s not Saul that I’d like to focus on this morning. It’s his eldest son Jonathan.

We know Jonathan as a prince and the best friend of the future King David. He read of him as a brave warrior, a much loved leader, a skilled archer, and a loyal friend. But he is also a tragic figure. His life fraught with competing loyalties, he found himself caught in a struggle between friendship and responsibility, and ultimately destined for a fate that he probably did not anticipate.

We first meet Jonathan in chapter 13 of 1 Samuel. I won’t have you turn there, but I’ll read a couple of verses from that chapter. 1 Samuel 13:1-3 (1) Saul reigned one year; and when he had reigned two years over Israel, (2) Saul chose him three thousand men of Israel; whereof two thousand were with Saul in Michmash and in mount Bethel, and a thousand were with Jonathan in Gibeah of Benjamin: and the rest of the people he sent every man to his tent. (3) And Jonathan smote the garrison of the Philistines that was in Geba, and the Philistines heard of it.

Earlier, we heard a reading from chapter 14, describing how Jonathan and his armourbearer attacked the host of the Philistines. This was a great victory for the Israelites, because the armies of the Philistines vastly outnumbered those of the Israelites, Saul had only 600 remaining of his chosen 3000. The Philistines had many thousands, an overwhelming number. But Jonathan was undaunted. While the Israelites melted away for fear of the Philistine host, he and his armourbearer took the initiative and brought the fight directly to the enemy. The two of them climbed up a cliff and attacked and even though the enemy knew they were coming, and even taunted them on the way up, Jonathan caught them completely unprepared and overwhelmed them. If we read the rest of the chapter, we would see that the Philistine camp descended into chaos and the Israelites took the opportunity to attack and defeat them.

It wasn’t that Jonathan was simply a bold and reckless warrior, though. In verse 6, we read how he trusted God quite thoroughly. It may be that the LORD will work for us: for there is no restraint to the LORD to save by many or by few. And then he proposes a sign, that if the Philistines invited them to come up, then it would be evidence that God would give them the victory. And that is exactly what happened.

This was remarkable faith, all the more so given the general lack of consistent belief in Israel those days. This is coming immediately following the years of the judges, the years when there was no king in Israel, and folks did what was right in their own eyes, which was rarely in accordance with God’s laws, nor in the best interests of their neighbours. This was a tumultuous period, there were enemies all around, life was dangerous, uncertain, and often brutal. Jonathan’s faith stands in contrast to the impatience and impulsiveness of his father, King Saul.

Often the apple falls close to the tree, but sometimes it falls on the other side of a fence in an entirely different field and halfway up a mountain. That is what we see of Jonathan when compared to Saul, he trusted in God in a way that his father never did. He also cared about other people, and people seemed to love him. We know in particular how he became fast friends with David, and later in chapter 14 we could read how the people of Israel loved Jonathan, but we already have lots of scripture readings to look at, and time fails me to get into that particular detail.

Speaking of scripture readings, turn to chapter 19 for a few verses, starting at verse (1) And Saul spake to Jonathan his son, and to all his servants, that they should kill David. (2) But Jonathan Saul’s son delighted much in David: and Jonathan told David, saying, Saul my father seeketh to kill thee: now therefore, I pray thee, take heed to thyself until the morning, and abide in a secret place, and hide thyself: (3) And I will go out and stand beside my father in the field where thou art, and I will commune with my father of thee; and what I see, that I will tell thee. (4) And Jonathan spake good of David unto Saul his father, and said unto him, Let not the king sin against his servant, against David; because he hath not sinned against thee, and because his works have been to thee-ward very good: (5) For he did put his life in his hand, and slew the Philistine, and the LORD wrought a great salvation for all Israel: thou sawest it, and didst rejoice: wherefore then wilt thou sin against innocent blood, to slay David without a cause? (6) And Saul hearkened unto the voice of Jonathan: and Saul sware, As the LORD liveth, he shall not be slain. (7) And Jonathan called David, and Jonathan shewed him all those things. And Jonathan brought David to Saul, and he was in his presence, as in times past.

In the passage I read from chapter 18 to start we heard how Saul quickly became jealous once David’s popularity became apparent. But here we see how Jonathan not only thought the best of people, but also worked to repair relationships. He was able to calm things between his friend and his father, at least temporarily, despite that fact that Saul was paranoid and irrational and wished David dead. This is not a skill that many people have, to be able to mend fences like that, especially when you are close to both parties. It would have been easy for Jonathan to pick sides at this point, rather than seeking to make peace, but he accomplished it well.

We would do well to learn from this example, because it’s easy for us to pick sides when we see a dispute, to agree with one side or the other. Perhaps we are inclined to join the stronger party, and further pile on the losing side, or perhaps we instinctively root for the underdog. Or maybe we side whoever we happen to feel closer to, who we like more, or whomever we may owe a favour, or whoever it may benefit us most to be in their good graces, regardless of who may be right or wrong. Those are all simple and natural reactions, and usually those are easy.

Bringing people together to settle their differences, pointing out where someone has misjudged, and doing it in a manner that is gracious and amenable, that’s not easy. That’s not natural, and that’s not nearly as common as it should be. We see so much animosity in the world around us, so many people who are angrily opposed to those they disagree with, and it only seems to be getting louder and getting worse. We could use a few more peacemakers like Jonathan in this world today.

Jonathan also didn’t give up on people. If we read further down in chapter 19, we would see how Saul once again turned against David and sought to kill him, first by hurling a javelin at him, and then by sending people to retrieve him from his home. David fled, and let’s read from chapter 20 to see what happened next. This is perhaps the best known passage that details the friendship between these two men.

1 Samuel 20:1-17 (1) And David fled from Naioth in Ramah, and came and said before Jonathan, What have I done? what is mine iniquity? and what is my sin before thy father, that he seeketh my life? (2) And he said unto him, God forbid; thou shalt not die: behold, my father will do nothing either great or small, but that he will shew it me: and why should my father hide this thing from me? it is not so. (3) And David sware moreover, and said, Thy father certainly knoweth that I have found grace in thine eyes; and he saith, Let not Jonathan know this, lest he be grieved: but truly as the LORD liveth, and as thy soul liveth, there is but a step between me and death. (4) Then said Jonathan unto David, Whatsoever thy soul desireth, I will even do it for thee. (5) And David said unto Jonathan, Behold, tomorrow is the new moon, and I should not fail to sit with the king at meat: but let me go, that I may hide myself in the field unto the third day at even. (6) If thy father at all miss me, then say, David earnestly asked leave of me that he might run to Bethlehem his city: for there is a yearly sacrifice there for all the family. (7) If he say thus, It is well; thy servant shall have peace: but if he be very wroth, then be sure that evil is determined by him. (8) Therefore thou shalt deal kindly with thy servant; for thou hast brought thy servant into a covenant of the LORD with thee: notwithstanding, if there be in me iniquity, slay me thyself; for why shouldest thou bring me to thy father? (9) And Jonathan said, Far be it from thee: for if I knew certainly that evil were determined by my father to come upon thee, then would not I tell it thee? (10) Then said David to Jonathan, Who shall tell me? or what if thy father answer thee roughly? (11) And Jonathan said unto David, Come, and let us go out into the field. And they went out both of them into the field. (12) And Jonathan said unto David, O LORD God of Israel, when I have sounded my father about tomorrow any time, or the third day, and, behold, if there be good toward David, and I then send not unto thee, and shew it thee; (13) The LORD do so and much more to Jonathan: but if it please my father to do thee evil, then I will shew it thee, and send thee away, that thou mayest go in peace: and the LORD be with thee, as he hath been with my father. (14) And thou shalt not only while yet I live shew me the kindness of the LORD, that I die not: (15) But also thou shalt not cut off thy kindness from my house for ever: no, not when the LORD hath cut off the enemies of David every one from the face of the earth. (16) So Jonathan made a covenant with the house of David, saying, Let the LORD even require it at the hand of David’s enemies. (17) And Jonathan caused David to swear again, because he loved him: for he loved him as he loved his own soul.

We’ll pause reading there, because it’s a long passage, but you get the idea. David came to Jonathan and asked him why his father hated him and wanted to kill him. He did not understand what wrong he had done, because he had not done wrong. Jonathan did not believe that his father truly wanted to kill David, and he vowed to find out and let David know the answer. They came up with a plan to see Saul’s reaction when David did not show up at a feast the next day, and then to meet in three days so Jonathan could relay what he had discovered.

We probably know how that turned out. Saul became enraged that David was not there, so angry in fact that he berated Jonathan and threw a javelin at him. Thankfully, Saul’s aim remained terrible, and Jonathan left in anger. He did not want to believe it, but there was no way to deny it now. He conveyed the message to David the next day, and I’ll read the last verse in the chapter to establish how things ended.

(42) And Jonathan said to David, Go in peace, forasmuch as we have sworn both of us in the name of the LORD, saying, The LORD be between me and thee, and between my seed and thy seed for ever. And he arose and departed: and Jonathan went into the city.

From what Jonathan said here, it is clear that he both feared God and valued David. The two of them had made a pact to look out for each other, and for their descendants, and we do indeed see David honour that in the future, for after he became king he made certain to preserve and protect Mephibosheth, Jonathan’s son.

From here on, David lived on the run, fleeing from the wrath of an increasingly unbalanced King Saul. He ran from place to place, and had a number of close calls, but we see how the Lord preserved him in the face of danger. There’s a lot of interesting history to look at there, but that’s another topic for another day. We’re concerned primarily with Jonathan, who did not go on the run with his friend.

Jonathan’s place in the narrative diminishes considerably from this point on. We don’t see him again until chapter 23, and then only for three verses. (15) And David saw that Saul was come out to seek his life: and David was in the wilderness of Ziph in a wood. (16) And Jonathan Saul’s son arose, and went to David into the wood, and strengthened his hand in God. (17) And he said unto him, Fear not: for the hand of Saul my father shall not find thee; and thou shalt be king over Israel, and I shall be next unto thee; and that also Saul my father knoweth. (18) And they two made a covenant before the LORD: and David abode in the wood, and Jonathan went to his house.

Those are the last words spoken by Jonathan that we have recorded in scripture. And this is where the tragedy of Jonathan, which we see first suggested in the narrative in chapter 20, here it becomes apparent, because he effectively disappears, and is not mentioned again until chapter 31, which we will get to a little later.

Jonathan is noticeably absent when Saul takes an army to pursue David in chapter 24 in the wilderness of Engedi, this is the account when David was hiding in a cave, and could have easily killed Saul, but spared his life. And then in chapter 26, when David was in the wilderness of Ziph, and David crept into Saul’s camp at night and again could have killed him, there was no sign of Jonathan. When the prophet Samuel died, there was again no mention of Jonathan. When David decided to live in exile, outside the borders of Israel where Saul could not touch him, we never hear of Jonathan coming to visit or even sending a word of encouragement, there is nothing.

And in chapter 28, when Saul, faced with a new Philistine invasion, decided that his best course of action was to consult a medium so he could somehow speak with the ghost of Samuel in order to know what he should do, Jonathan is not there, either. His presence was simply no longer required.

Now, you might be wondering how is this so tragic? So Jonathan took a backseat role from that point forward, is that so bad? Not everyone can be front and centre all the time, and that is true. Not everyone can, and frankly, not everyone should. Many people find that they are most effective away from the spotlight. They are most used by God when they are in a role that is behind the scenes, not noticeable, not commanding attention and honour. That is fine and that is as it should be.

Sometimes we think that if you are not in a high-visibility role then you are not doing anything important. This is certainly not true. We are called to be servants, that is what Christ became in His earthly ministry, and what He told the disciples that they should be. If you want to be great in God’s kingdom, be the servant of all.

But Jonathan was not a servant. He was a noble prince, a brave warrior, a bold leader. That was the position he had, standing beside his father the king, and at times going further than his father was willing or ready to go. He was a front and centre kind of man.

What’s more, he understood that you can’t do everything on your own. On his venture against the Philistines he brought his armour bearer with him, and the two of them triumphed. He trusted God to help him that endeavour. He befriended the most capable leader that God had given to His chosen people. And he helped lead the kingdom, he gave his father wise counsel, which Saul absolutely needed.

As King, Saul made a lot of decisions, some of them good, but many of them terrible. And for the most part, apart from Saul’s outburst in chapter 20 that was specifically directed at Jonathan, his firstborn son was not present or not mentioned at any of the bad decisions. When Jonathan was not present, those are the times when we see Saul take foolish, reckless actions, and at times commit great atrocities.

Jonathan was exceedingly capable, and someone who made the people around himself better. But after his visit to David in the wood in chapter 23, Jonathan was someone who was absent. So far as we are told, he was no longer present in David’s life, nor was he of any significance to his father. He was basically gone.

Without Jonathan, David spent years in exile, living on the run, far from home. He spent much of his time among enemies, dealing with violent and desperate men, because that was safer and better than trying to stay one step ahead of Saul. Without Jonathan helping to steer him in the right direction, Saul became increasingly deranged and dangerous. Jonathan made them both better by his presence, and worse by his absence.

When you possess considerable talent, have developed useful skills, or most crucially, if you have been given a gift from God, and then you stop using any of those, or you stop using them in the way that God intended, that is a tragedy. When people around you suffer for your absence, for your non-participation, when their lives are diminished because you are unable or unwilling to contribute, when you do not play your part, that is likewise tragic.

We all have something that we can do. Maybe it is apparent, and maybe it’s not. Maybe it’s something big, or maybe it’s something so small that you don’t think it has any value, or that it won’t be missed. But every big thing is made up of so many small things, and every great journey starts with a single step. What you do now, and what you don’t do, may well have results far down the road, perhaps even long after you are gone.

I don’t know why Jonathan disappeared from that point forward. I don’t know if he was tired of being proven wrong again and again. I don’t know if he felt defeated by his inability to bring about a lasting reconciliation between Saul and David. I don’t know if he became fed up with his mentally unstable father and so withdrew into the background to wait things out. He knew that the kingdom had been promised to David, that God has chosen him to be the next king, and as a man who had clearly trusted God in the past, perhaps he decided that God was going to work things out, and that his part in this was over. Perhaps he lost his motivation to continue to contribute to making things better.

All those scenarios are speculation on my part, as scripture does not tell us the mindset or thoughts of Jonathan from that point forward. He does not appear again until chapter 31, when there was yet another battle against the Philistines. This was not like the previous ones we read about, where God gave the victory to the children of Israel.

(1) Now the Philistines fought against Israel: and the men of Israel fled from before the Philistines, and fell down slain in mount Gilboa. (2) And the Philistines followed hard upon Saul and upon his sons; and the Philistines slew Jonathan, and Abinadab, and Malchishua, Saul’s sons. (3) And the battle went sore against Saul, and the archers hit him; and he was sore wounded of the archers.

Jonathan died in battle against his long standing enemy, the Philistines. He did not die in a glorious victory, no he died in ignominious defeat, along with his brothers and his father. He had lead the Israelites in battle against these same enemies on many occasions, often with great results, but in the end those enemies destroyed him. All his previous triumphs did not matter on that day.

The tragedy of Jonathan is that he could have done things far differently, but he did not. He clearly knew right from wrong, he knew the power of God, he had experienced that quite personally, but he seemed to let it all go. He could have continued to oppose his father’s paranoid tendencies, and in doing so saved many lives. He could have remained active in the affairs of Israel, but he did not.

And if none of those worked, there was another option for him, the most dramatic and difficult one, a path that would have changed everything. If he was unable or unwilling to oppose his father he could have made a radical decision and gone into exile to join David. There were 600 men who joined David in the wilderness, and while some were his close relatives, most were not. Some of these later became David’s mighty men, who helped him in battle when he became king. With his natural leadership skills and physical prowess, it’s entirely possible that Jonathan would have been one of them. Perhaps he would have become David’s chief general instead of Joab, murderous, plotting, self-righteous Joab. We don’t know what the outcome might have been, but it would have been different. It would have been a hard choice, to be sure, to turn his back on his place at his father’s side and to live in exile, but it would have been far better in the long term.

The last we see of Jonathan was in chapter 23, where while David remained hiding in the forest, that Jonathan went to his house, and until his death, we are never told that he left. He stayed home, he presumably stayed comfortable, while others fought, suffered, and died. He let his gifts go to waste, and ultimately, he died a pointless death.

How tragic and how needless a fate! Jonathan shows us how to be bold, brave, and to move forward while placing your trust in God. He also shows us how to throw that all away.

Consider this morning where in the narrative of Jonathan you might find yourself. Are you seeking to do God’s work and moving forward boldly? Are you giving wise counsel to those around you, and seeking to mend relationships and encourage the broken? Are you using the gifts that God has given you? Or have you mentally and spiritually checked out, have you gone as it were, to your house, not to be heard from again?

I don’t know your heart this morning, and I don’t know where along the path of Jonathan’s example you might be today. I know my own heart, though, and I know that the temptation to take the easy path is ever present. I do know this as well, that God did not make us to be idle, He did not create us to take the easy path. He has given us abilities so that we might use them for His glory, and to minister to others. Letting them go to waste would be tragic.